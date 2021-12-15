Letter of intent No. 3: Wide receiver Terrell Timmons

The third letter of intent comes from three-star wide receiver Terrell Timmons of Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High.

• Junior: Timmons caught 44 passes for 594 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

• Senior: Timmons caught 38 passes for 549 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. He also has returned five kickoff returns for an average of 25.2, and has 28 punt returns for an average of 10.5 a return.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 164 wide receiver in the country and No. 34 in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 142 wide receiver in the country and No. 28 overall in the state of North Carolina.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, and No. 24 overall in the state of North Carolina.

Can one game make a difference?

NC State might have planned to offer Northern Guilford senior wide receiver Terrell Timmons anyways, but it didn’t hurt that Wolfpack wide receivers coach Joker Phillips saw him catch four passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 42 yards in punt returns in the Nighthawks 50-0 win over Elon (N.C.) Western Alamance High on Sept. 3.

Timmons was offered a scholarship on Sept. 18 and committed the next day.

“NC State knew about him over the summer,” Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg said. “He did really well at their camp. For them to come watch him play, solidified things for them that this was their guy.”

What made Timmons unique for the Nighthawks was his ability to perform either in the slot or as an outside receiver. Westberg used him more in the slot his junior year.

“He’s pretty well-rounded with his routes,” Westberg said. “He can run comeback routes off of four verts and he’s a good fade-ball guy. He can go over the shoulder for it.

“He can go up and high point a football as well, and he ran our tunnel screen for us. He ran our quick game routes as well — our slants and hitches.”

Timmons ran 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash at NC State’s camp last June, and also had a 32.9-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-1. He’s expected to compete in track and field for the Nighthawks this spring.

Westberg has seen Timmons get better each and every month since last spring.

“I think he made a big jump from his junior year,” Westberg said. “I think he found himself last spring and was getting better every week and getting confidence. It carried over to this summer and the season. To see that kind of improvement, that is what it is about.”

The next steps for Timmons is to continue to fine-tune his craft.

“He’s obviously going to have to get stronger, and that is what it’s about in the development part,” Westberg said. “He’ll get stronger as he gets older and gets into their weight program. He’ll develop like any kid does.”

Where Timmons has a chance to perhaps separate himself from other receivers, is in the return game.

“Absolutely, because he’s slippery and can make people miss in space,” Westberg said. “He can stick his foot in the ground and take it to the bridge. He brings that aspect where he is dynamic back there.”