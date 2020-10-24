No. 23 NC State (4-1, 4-1 ACC) will play its sixth game of the 2020 football season against No. 14 UNC (3-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Kenan Memorial Stadium at 12:00 p.m.

The Wolfpack beat Duke at home last week 31-20 and the Tar Heels are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-28 road loss against Florida State.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game: