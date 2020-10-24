Gameday Central: NC State at UNC
No. 23 NC State (4-1, 4-1 ACC) will play its sixth game of the 2020 football season against No. 14 UNC (3-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Kenan Memorial Stadium at 12:00 p.m.
The Wolfpack beat Duke at home last week 31-20 and the Tar Heels are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-28 road loss against Florida State.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State at UNC
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
On The Call: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Mike Golic (color) and Marty Smith (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 381) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the 110th meeting between the programs. UNC leads the series 67-36-6. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is 4-3 against the Tar Heels and 3-0 in Chapel Hill.
Line: North Carolina is a 15-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread opened at 14.5 and has gone as high as 17.5 during the week.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 76 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 15 percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon and the humidity is expected to be 66 percent.
