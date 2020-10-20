Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, during which NC State is 4-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 28-49-318-3-3

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.6 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 85-325-4 (41.1 percent)

Sophomore: 107-461-5 (58.3 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 36-539-8 (38.3 percent of catches, 44.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 20-207-1 (21.3 percent/17.1 percent)

Sophomore: 30-366-1 (31.9 percent/30.3 percent)

Freshman: 8-96-0 (8.7 percent/7.9 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 8 (8 receiving)

Junior: 10 (4 rushing, 1 receiving, 3 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 15 (5 rushing, 2 receiving, 8 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 551 (24.4 percent)

Junior: 713 (31.5 percent)

Sophomore: 882 (39.0 percent)

Freshman: 117 (5.2 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 744 (40.0 percent)

Junior: 640 (34.4 percent)

Sophomore: 344 (18.5 percent)

Freshman: 134 (7.2 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 15

Junior: 19

Sophomore: 26

Freshman: 6

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 6

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 5

Junior - 3

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 13 (3.3 percent)

Junior: 108 (27.7 percent)

Sophomore: 190 (48.7 percent)

Freshman: 79 (20.3 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 4.5

Sophomore: 5.5

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 13.0

Sophomore: 17.0

Freshman: 7.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 6

Sophomore: 15

Freshman: 5

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 2

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3