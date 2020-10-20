 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
football

By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

Matt Carter
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, during which NC State is 4-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 28-49-318-3-3

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.6 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 85-325-4 (41.1 percent)

Sophomore: 107-461-5 (58.3 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 36-539-8 (38.3 percent of catches, 44.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 20-207-1 (21.3 percent/17.1 percent)

Sophomore: 30-366-1 (31.9 percent/30.3 percent)

Freshman: 8-96-0 (8.7 percent/7.9 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 8 (8 receiving)

Junior: 10 (4 rushing, 1 receiving, 3 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 15 (5 rushing, 2 receiving, 8 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 551 (24.4 percent)

Junior: 713 (31.5 percent)

Sophomore: 882 (39.0 percent)

Freshman: 117 (5.2 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 744 (40.0 percent)

Junior: 640 (34.4 percent)

Sophomore: 344 (18.5 percent)

Freshman: 134 (7.2 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 15

Junior: 19

Sophomore: 26

Freshman: 6

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 6

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 5

Junior - 3

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 13 (3.3 percent)

Junior: 108 (27.7 percent)

Sophomore: 190 (48.7 percent)

Freshman: 79 (20.3 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 4.5

Sophomore: 5.5

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 13.0

Sophomore: 17.0

Freshman: 7.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 6

Sophomore: 15

Freshman: 5

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 2

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3

Participation and snaps (game-by-game)

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 231 (DNP, 32, 75, 72, 52)

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 140 (72, 47, DNP, DNP, 21)

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 183 (30, 32, 50, 29, 42)

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 129 (17, 26, 27, 31, 28)

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 92 (29, 24, 16, 12, 11)

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 4 (ST, ST, ST, 4, ST)

Receiver

Senior Emeka Emezie – 246 (35, 34, 65, 46, 66)

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 227 (37, 47, 59, 39, 45)

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 179 (35, 37, 41, 29, 37)

Freshman Porter Rooks - 125 (29, 32, 23, 17, 24)

Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 96 (INJ, 22, 24, 24, 26)

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, INJ, INJ)

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 49 (11, 18, 13, 7, ST)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)

Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 24 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19, 5)

Freshman Anthony Smith - 6 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP, ST)

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 154 (27, 34, 37, 24, 32)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 134 (27, 22, 32, 42, 11)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 99 (18, 18, 32, INJ, 31)

Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 23 (3, ST, ST, 20, ST)

Offensive line

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 373 (72, 77, 83, 69, 72)

Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 372 (72, 76, 83, 69, 72)

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 341 (56, 61, 83, 69, 72)

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 267 (16, 30, 83, 66, 72)

Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 238 (49, 51, 81, 39, 18)

Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 134 (72, 62, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 84 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 54)

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3, INJ)

Defensive line

Junior Alim McNeill – 233 (44, 38, 57, 51, 43)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 209 (55, 25, 38, 48, 43)

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 186 (32, 25, 34, 49, 46)

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 179 (40, 36, 44, 38, 21)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 169 (33, 23, 36, 41, 36)

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 156 (53, 35, 44, DNP, 24)

Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 46 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 16)

Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 37 (4, DNP, 6, 24, 3)

Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 12 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5, INJ)

Freshman Davin Vann - 10 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 3)

Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 6 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6, DNP)

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 324 (70, 48, 76, 65, 65)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 295 (58, INJ, 83, 80, 74)

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 271 (65, 32, 65, 60, 49)

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 186 (22, 39, 48, 44, 33)

Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 78 (27, 22, DNP, 20, 9)

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 49 (10, 10, 11, 9, 9)

Freshman Devon Betty - 5 (ST, 5, ST, ST, ST)

Safety

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 334 (86, 60, 75, 98, 15)

Freshman Devan Boykin - 149 (1, 13, 21, 70, 44)

Junior Tanner Ingle – 123 (2, INJ, 54, 28, 39)

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy - 68 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 68)

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)

Cornerback

Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 286 (16, 44, 83, 84, 59)

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 246 (75, 33, 75, 63)

Sophomore Cecil Powell - 217 (42, 45, 28, 60, 42)

Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 218 (89, 56, DNP, DNP, 73)

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 99 (DNP, 4, 14, 73, 8)

Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 65 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22, DNP)

Special teams only

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones

Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco

Redshirt freshman tight end Kameron Walker

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams

Freshman cornerback Aydan White

Redshirt sophomore tight end Camden Woods

——

