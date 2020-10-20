By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, during which NC State is 4-1.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Junior: 28-49-318-3-3
Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 1-5-0 (0.6 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 85-325-4 (41.1 percent)
Sophomore: 107-461-5 (58.3 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 36-539-8 (38.3 percent of catches, 44.6 percent of yards)
Junior: 20-207-1 (21.3 percent/17.1 percent)
Sophomore: 30-366-1 (31.9 percent/30.3 percent)
Freshman: 8-96-0 (8.7 percent/7.9 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 8 (8 receiving)
Junior: 10 (4 rushing, 1 receiving, 3 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)
Sophomore: 15 (5 rushing, 2 receiving, 8 passing)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 551 (24.4 percent)
Junior: 713 (31.5 percent)
Sophomore: 882 (39.0 percent)
Freshman: 117 (5.2 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 744 (40.0 percent)
Junior: 640 (34.4 percent)
Sophomore: 344 (18.5 percent)
Freshman: 134 (7.2 percent)
Pancake Blocks
Senior: 15
Junior: 19
Sophomore: 26
Freshman: 6
Knockdown Blocks
Senior: 6
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 6
Freshman: 1
Sacks Allowed
Senior: 5
Junior - 3
Sophomore: 2
Freshman: 1
Tackles:
Senior: 13 (3.3 percent)
Junior: 108 (27.7 percent)
Sophomore: 190 (48.7 percent)
Freshman: 79 (20.3 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 3.0
Junior: 4.5
Sophomore: 5.5
Freshman: 3.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 3.0
Junior: 13.0
Sophomore: 17.0
Freshman: 7.0
Interceptions:
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 3
Freshman: 2
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Junior: 2/2
Freshman: 1/0
Pass breakups:
Junior: 6
Sophomore: 15
Freshman: 5
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 2
Junior: 3
Sophomore: 5
Freshman: 3
Participation and snaps (game-by-game)
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 231 (DNP, 32, 75, 72, 52)
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 140 (72, 47, DNP, DNP, 21)
Running back
Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 183 (30, 32, 50, 29, 42)
Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 129 (17, 26, 27, 31, 28)
Sophomore Jordan Houston – 92 (29, 24, 16, 12, 11)
Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 4 (ST, ST, ST, 4, ST)
Receiver
Senior Emeka Emezie – 246 (35, 34, 65, 46, 66)
Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 227 (37, 47, 59, 39, 45)
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 179 (35, 37, 41, 29, 37)
Freshman Porter Rooks - 125 (29, 32, 23, 17, 24)
Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 96 (INJ, 22, 24, 24, 26)
Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, INJ, INJ)
Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 49 (11, 18, 13, 7, ST)
Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)
Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 24 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19, 5)
Freshman Anthony Smith - 6 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP, ST)
Tight end
Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 154 (27, 34, 37, 24, 32)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 134 (27, 22, 32, 42, 11)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 99 (18, 18, 32, INJ, 31)
Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 23 (3, ST, ST, 20, ST)
Offensive line
Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 373 (72, 77, 83, 69, 72)
Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 372 (72, 76, 83, 69, 72)
Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 341 (56, 61, 83, 69, 72)
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 267 (16, 30, 83, 66, 72)
Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 238 (49, 51, 81, 39, 18)
Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 134 (72, 62, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 84 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 54)
Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3, INJ)
Defensive line
Junior Alim McNeill – 233 (44, 38, 57, 51, 43)
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 209 (55, 25, 38, 48, 43)
Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 186 (32, 25, 34, 49, 46)
Sophomore Savion Jackson - 179 (40, 36, 44, 38, 21)
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 169 (33, 23, 36, 41, 36)
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 156 (53, 35, 44, DNP, 24)
Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 46 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 16)
Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 37 (4, DNP, 6, 24, 3)
Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 12 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5, INJ)
Freshman Davin Vann - 10 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 3)
Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 6 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6, DNP)
Linebacker
Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 324 (70, 48, 76, 65, 65)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 295 (58, INJ, 83, 80, 74)
Sophomore Drake Thomas – 271 (65, 32, 65, 60, 49)
Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 186 (22, 39, 48, 44, 33)
Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 78 (27, 22, DNP, 20, 9)
Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 49 (10, 10, 11, 9, 9)
Freshman Devon Betty - 5 (ST, 5, ST, ST, ST)
Safety
Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 334 (86, 60, 75, 98, 15)
Freshman Devan Boykin - 149 (1, 13, 21, 70, 44)
Junior Tanner Ingle – 123 (2, INJ, 54, 28, 39)
Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, INJ)
Redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy - 68 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 68)
Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)
Cornerback
Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 286 (16, 44, 83, 84, 59)
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 246 (75, 33, 75, 63)
Sophomore Cecil Powell - 217 (42, 45, 28, 60, 42)
Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)
Nickel
Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 218 (89, 56, DNP, DNP, 73)
Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 99 (DNP, 4, 14, 73, 8)
Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 65 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22, DNP)
Special teams only
Junior kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones
Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms
Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco
Redshirt freshman tight end Kameron Walker
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams
Freshman cornerback Aydan White
Redshirt sophomore tight end Camden Woods
