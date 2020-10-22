Following the Virginia Tech loss in game two of the season, NC State head coach Dave Doeren said the road loss gave his team a wake-up call on the importance of winning the week of practice ahead of Saturdays. Leading up to the 30-29 road win over then-ranked No. 24 Pittsburgh, the head coach claimed that his Wolfpack had its best week of practice up to that point. He’s been pleased with his team’s attention to detail in game week practices ever since. Now entering what will be the Pack’s third road game against a ranked opponent this season with No. 14 North Carolina this Saturday, Doeren said the focus this week has been continuing to find ways to improve the practice habits of the team. “I think the standard has been set, our job is to try to raise it,” Doeren said. “This week it was, 'Let's have the best Tuesday we've had all year, let's have the best Wednesday' and so on. Just trying to do one thing better than you did the last time you had an opportunity and that's kind of the mantra we have right now. It's all about the 22 guys that are in the two-deep on each side of the ball, just being a little bit better each day of the week that they go out there.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren is 3-0 against North Carolina in Kenan Memorial Stadium ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Tar Heels. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Other than fine-tuning the dedication to preparation before the Pack attempts to advance to 5-1 entering the bye week, an emphasis has been placed on the run game ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Tar Heels. The team that has been able to get more rushing yards has won nine of the past 10 meetings between the rival schools. Without starting redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, who broke his fibula against Duke and will miss at least the next 4-8 weeks while recovering from surgery, the rush attack will be of utmost importance to give anticipated starter redshirt junior Bailey Hockman an opportunity to succeed. “We definitely need to be able to run the ball to help Bailey,” Doeren said. “I think the run game is a big part of his success being in there just because the playactions, the nakeds, the full protections you can do in downfield play action, all that stuff is better when you're able to run the football. Whether it's a tailback run or a quarterback run or a receiver run with some of our jets that we do, we've got to be able to run the football in this game.” Since Hockman took Leary’s place as QB1, true freshman Ben Finley has been promoted to back-up duties and is now just one play away from seeing his first snaps at the collegiate level. Although Doeren has mentioned in the past that he would have preferred to use Finley’s first year as a chance to develop before seeing the field, the head coach has been impressed with the freshman’s preparation and feels confident putting him in if needed. “During training camp when we lost Devin to the contact tracing, we were able to soak Ben and Bailey at that time,” Doeren said. “Ben's done a really good job of understanding the offense. We do developmental practice every Friday where he gets to run [in helmets and shoulder pads], so he hasn't really looked like a guy that hasn't practiced. “He's had a very good week. He's ready to play if called upon and I think he's done a really good job of preparing himself for this moment when it comes.”