NC State will play the sixth game of its 2020 football season on Saturday, Oct. 24 against UNC in Kenan Memorial Stadium at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The No. 14 Tar Heels (3-1, 3-1 ACC) are coming off of a 31-28 road loss to Florida State, their first of the season. The No. 23 Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) is coming off of three straight ACC wins after a 31-20 home victory over Duke Saturday. Here is the full scouting report on UNC:

Five UNC players to watch

Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell — Howell has become one of the most recognizable names in college football after a historic 2019 campaign as a true freshman starting quarterback for the Tar Heels. The 6-1, 225-pounder threw 38 touchdown passes last fall which set an FBS record for a true freshman and was the most in school history. It was all the third most of any quarterback in ACC history. Through four games this year, Howell has averaged 287.8 yards passing per contest with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Fifth-year senior linebacker Chazz Surratt — Formerly a quarterback in his first two seasons at Carolina, Surratt made the switch to linebacker in 2019 and earned first-team All-ACC honors. He was also the runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. His 115 tackles last fall led the team and ranked second in the ACC. He's had 24 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, three sacks and five quarterback hurries thus far in 2020.

Senior running back Michael Carter — A 12-game starter for UNC last season, Carter was named third-team All-ACC at running back and was an All-ACC honorable mention as an all-purpose back. The 5-8, 199-pounder leads the Tar Heels with 478 rushing yards this fall. He's scored two rushing touchdowns and has reeled in 10 receptions for 86 yards. Carter also returns kicks for Carolina and has gained 62 yards on three attempts.

Junior wide receiver Dyami Brown — A 13-game starter for North Carolina in 2019, Brown was named third-team All-ACC and was named ACC Receiver of the Week twice. He led the conference averaging 20.3 yards per catch among receivers that averaged at least two receptions per contest. Entering Saturday, the 6-0, 185-pounder's 296 yards receiving and three touchdowns leads the team. He has 17 receptions on the season and has had at least one catch for 25 or more yards in each of the first four games this fall.

Junior running back Javonte Williams — Last season, Williams finished the year with 1,109 all-purpose yards and was the fifth-highest graded offensive player among Power Five running backs according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The 5-10, 220-pounder leads UNC with 602 all-purpose yards through four games this fall. He's rushed for 402 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 carries and has grabbed nine receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Williams is the second-leading rusher and the third-leading receiver for Carolina entering Saturday.

What to watch from UNC

1. Explosive plays on offense With multiple playmakers on offense, the Tar Heels have an ability to make short-yardage plays into long gains for first downs. While North Carolina has completed eight passes of 20 or more yards, five of which for touchdowns, it hasn't just come from deep balls. UNC has combined for 36 rushing attempts of 10 or more yards. Carter leads the team averaging 8.4 yards per carry, which ranks second in the ACC among backs with more than 10 attempts. Williams ranks fifth in the league among backs with at least 10 rushes averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

2. Strong red zone defense Through four games, Carolina has prevented opponents from scoring a touchdown on nine of 16 trips to the red zone. That's good for a 56.3 percent clip which ranks second in the ACC. It has allowed six field goals in those 16 trips, though. UNC's red zone defense has allowed scores on 13 of 16 red zone visits which translates to a 81.3 conversion percentage. That ties for 29th among FBS teams and ties for eight in the ACC. Considering North Carolina's ability to score, however, opponents need to score touchdowns on red-zone visits to keep pace with the Tar Heels offense.

3. Penalty struggles UNC averages nine penalties per game which is slightly higher than the Wolfpack's 8.8 per contest. The Heels rank tied for 66th out of 77 FBS teams and 14th in the ACC in penalties per game. North Carolina hasn't been much better in penalty yards per game, although it ranks slightly higher than NC State. Carolina's 81 penalty yards per contest average ranks No. 67 among FBS teams and 13th in the ACC. The only teams in the conference with a worse average are the Pack and Florida State, who both average 83.2 per game.

Three keys to the game for NC State

1. Control time of possession Unless redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman has found the ability to connect on deep passes consistently since the Virginia Tech game, the Wolfpack's best bet is to methodically move the chains through the run game and control possession. In essence, it would shorten the game and give North Carolina's offense fewer opportunities to put points on the board. Without starting quarterback redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, who broke his fibula against Duke and will miss at least 4-8 weeks, it's unlikely NC State can matchup with UNC in an offensive shootout. The Pack will take as many long drives that end in points as it can get Saturday. Those types of drives give time for NC State's defense to be well-rested and increase the value of each defensive stop.

2. Win the turnover margin NC State has lost the turnover margin in only one contest this season, the 45-24 road loss to Virginia Tech. The Pack is 3-0 in games in which it has tied its opponent in takeaways with an average winning margin of five points and won the lone contest in which it won the turnover margin, the 38-20 road win over Virginia. The Wolfpack managed to create only one turnover in its first three games, a fumble in the season opener against Wake Forest. Since initiating the new "Takeaway Bone" for the Virginia game, the Pack has forced seven turnovers including six interceptions. If NC State wants to pull the upset Saturday, it will need to find reasons to pull out the "Takeaway Bone" on multiple occasions and prevent turnovers itself.

3. Allow Bailey Hockman to stay true to himself Hockman, a left-handed thrower, has gone 1-1 as a starter for the Wolfpack this fall. Although the southpaw lacks the arm strength possessed by Leary, he's still capable of leading NC State to wins if he stays true to his game. That is, effectively manage the offense and prevent turnovers. In the 45-42 win over Wake Forest, he did exactly that. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown with just one interception. He also rushed for 30 yards on eight carries including an additional score. In the Virginia Tech loss, however, he completed just seven of 16 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions and was sacked three times. He also netted -13 rushing yards on five attempts. To his credit, he completed four of seven passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the final 17 minutes of the Duke game filling in for Leary but made multiple poor decisions that the Blue Devils were unable to capitalize on. In order for NC State to make this a competitive game, the Wolfpack requires a performance from Hockman similar to the Wake Forest game and less like the debacle in Blacksburg.

Three numbers to watch