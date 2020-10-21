It goes without saying that NC State and UNC cross paths on the recruiting trail quite a bit, but what about true head-to-head matchups?

Truthfully, it is probably more common that an in-state player is more interested in one school but not the other than it is for a recruit to seriously consider both options.

For instance, NC State has landed 11 in-state commitments in the 2021 class, and while some like three-star defensive lineman Travali Price from North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, N.C., had offers from UNC, none really included the Heels in their favorites list.

The Heels have landed 14 in-state prospects, and from a head-to-head standpoint has landed several that took long looks at the Pack — among them three-star defensive back Tymir Brown from Jacksonville High, three-star offensive tackle Diego Pounds from Raleigh Millbrook and three-star athlete Kamarro Edmonds from Havelock High as a few examples.

What are some noteworthy past recruiting battles from the past few years. Here is a breakdown.