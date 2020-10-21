Junior Alim McNeill was a 6-2, 260-pound four-star football recruit in the 2018 class that played linebacker and running back for Sanderson High School in Raleigh. He’s now the starting nose tackle in the Wolfpack’s three-man defensive front measuring in at 320 pounds. The transition to interior lineman didn’t come as a surprise to the hometown star, however. “I knew I was going to be a defensive lineman because that's what everybody recruited me for,” McNeill said. “They had me in the rankings for defensive linemen in high school and I didn't even play defensive tackle. I knew what I was destined to play in college.” Despite showing flashes early on his career at NC State, making the jump from high school linebacker and running back to playing in the trenches in the ACC didn’t happen overnight.

Junior nose tackle Alim McNeill is the highest-graded defender among Power Five interior linemen with at least 15 snaps. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress)

In fact, leading up to the Pack’s road matchup against No. 14 North Carolina this Saturday, McNeill remembered that it was in the rivalry game last season when he began to settle in at his adopted position. “It really started getting comfortable for me when we played UNC last year,” McNeill said. “That's when it was truly comfortable for me and I was able to do things that I was working on the entire season. "Now for this season, I've been able to do that pretty much every game.” The defensive tackle had a career-best two sacks and finished the game with five tackles, four of which solo, in the home loss to the Tar Heels in 2019. Even as a freshman, McNeill had his best game of the season against NC State’s archrival. He had a season-high four tackles and his third career sack against UNC in 2018. His comfort level in the interior this fall has transitioned into tangible results. McNeill is tied for the lead on the Pack defensive line with four tackles for loss. He also has one forced fumble, which was arguably the play of the game in the 45-42 season-opening win over Wake Forest, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 38-21 road win over Virginia.

Alim McNeill's forced fumble late in the third quarter of the 45-42 season-opening win over Wake Forest.

Alim McNeill's pick-six off of Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone in the 38-21 road win over the Cavaliers.