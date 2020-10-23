The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at UNC
NC State Wolfpack football is 4-1 on the season, all of it ACC action, while UNC is 3-1 both overall and in ACC. The Pack has won three in a row, while Chapel Hill lost its last game, a 31-28 defeat to decisive underdog Florida State.
Like it was against FSU, UNC is a heavy favorite over the Wolfpack. The line sits at about 15 points as of Thursday morning.
Can NC State spring another upset?
The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:
Matt Carter
I nailed it last week, picking NC State to beat Duke 29-21. That was almost on the money with the exact score being 31-20.
It was my best score pick of the year. The only time I did similarly well was when I predicted how the game would play out against Wake Forest in the season opener fairly accurately, just not with the score. I had NC State starting strong and holding off anxious moments in a 27-17 win. The Pack indeed started very strong and there was then a ton of anxiety, but it was a shootout, with a 45-42 final tally.
The week after having a reasonable forecast of the Wake Forest win, I had my worst pick of the year: choosing NC State to upset Virginia Tech in what proved to be a lopsided Hokies victory. So keep that in mind and have some solace when you keep reading for my prediction for this Saturday.
I think even without redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary that NC State can win the majority of the games left on the schedule, and that's because the defense has stepped up the last three weeks and proven that it can hold most offenses in check.
North Carolina is not most offenses, however. It has tremendous firepower, legitimately boasting probably one of the top two units (if not the best) in all the ACC at quarterback, running back and receiver. UNC has piled up yards against everyone it has played this year, and probably will continue to do so going forward.
This is a game where NC State is going to need to score a lot of points. If Leary's replacement, redshirt junior Bailey Hockman, was an unknown, perhaps the element of surprise could help the Pack offense pull that off. However, Hockman has four ACC starts under his belt. UNC knows what to expect from him.
Thus, I have the Heels prevailing, 42-27.
Previous predictions:
Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42)
Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)
Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29)
Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21)
Game 5: NC State 29, Duke 21 (Actual: NC State 31-20)
Justin H. Williams
The streak is over!
After an 0-4 start this season, I cautiously picked NC State to beat Duke, and guess what? It happened.
Prior to the game Saturday, the Pack went 3-0 in games I picked against it and 0-1 in games I picked it.
Now that it appears I’ve gotten rid of my curse, I can finally pick games with full confidence based on statistics, logic and reason.
Just in time for rivalry week when none of those things matter.
You know the old saying: throw out the record books. The thing is, State's and Carolina’s records have basically been the same through six weeks of ACC football. The Pack is ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll with a 4-1 mark and the Heels are No. 14, sitting at 3-1.
So let’s talk about the statistics.
North Carolina is ranked ninth in the FBS for total offense, averaging 519.5 yards per game. NC State’s average of 393 yards per contest rank 49th among FBS teams. Advantage: UNC.
The two teams are more evenly matched when it comes to defense. The Wolfpack has allowed opponents to average 421.4 yards per game compared to the Tar Heels' average of 370.5 yards through four contests.
Keep in mind, Carolina has had the luxury of playing two of the four lowest-graded offenses in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus (PFF): Syracuse and Florida State.
The Wolfpack likely has the edge when it comes to special teams, however. NC State is tied for first in the ACC and second in the FBS with two blocked punts, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Duke. UNC, meanwhile, has had two of its punts blocked (both last Saturday in the loss at Florida State), which is the most in the ACC and tied for second worst in the FBS. Advantage: Wolfpack.
The biggest unknown Saturday is what to expect from the quarterback position for the Pack. NC State lost starting redshirt sophomore signal-caller Devin Leary in the Duke game when he broke his fibula on a hit that was flagged for targeting.
Enter redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman. He is now the starter according to the depth chart, but it won’t be his first of the season. The southpaw has gone 1-1 in two starts for the Wolfpack this season and has thrown three touchdowns but also three interceptions.
If Hockman can effectively manage the NC State offense, limit turnovers and complete enough passes downfield to force the Tar Heels defense to be honest, the Wolfpack has a good chance despite being a two touchdown-plus underdog entering the game.
It will also need strong performances from running backs junior Ricky Person Jr., sophomore Zonovan “Bam” Knight and sophomore Jordan Houston to consistently move the chains and control time of possession. Considering UNC’s run defense is the lowest-graded in the ACC according to PFF, it’s a safe assumption the trio can find a rhythm in Kenan Memorial Stadium.
With all of that said, I predict a competitive game that UNC ultimately wins by a single possession. While I won’t be surprised to see NC State pull off the upset — head coach Dave Doeren is 3-0 in Chapel Hill after all — too much has to go the Wolfpack’s way to return to Raleigh with the victory.
I hope I’m 1-5 in my game predictions heading into the bye week. If the Pack can block a punt or two, control time of possession and find multiple reasons to pull out the “Takeaway Bone,” I think I will be.
I'm taking UNC, 35-31
Previous predictions:
Game 1: Wake Forest 29, NC State 26 (Actual: NC State 45-42)
Game 2: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 27 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)
Game 3: Pitt 30, NC State 20 (Actual: NC State 30-29)
Game 4: Virginia 38, NC State 35 (Actual: NC State 38-21)
Game 5: NC State 45, Duke 38 (Actual: NC State 31-20)
