NC State Wolfpack football is 4-1 on the season, all of it ACC action, while UNC is 3-1 both overall and in ACC. The Pack has won three in a row, while Chapel Hill lost its last game, a 31-28 defeat to decisive underdog Florida State. Like it was against FSU, UNC is a heavy favorite over the Wolfpack. The line sits at about 15 points as of Thursday morning. Can NC State spring another upset? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Dave Doeren is 4-3 against NC State's archival UNC. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Matt Carter

I nailed it last week, picking NC State to beat Duke 29-21. That was almost on the money with the exact score being 31-20. It was my best score pick of the year. The only time I did similarly well was when I predicted how the game would play out against Wake Forest in the season opener fairly accurately, just not with the score. I had NC State starting strong and holding off anxious moments in a 27-17 win. The Pack indeed started very strong and there was then a ton of anxiety, but it was a shootout, with a 45-42 final tally. The week after having a reasonable forecast of the Wake Forest win, I had my worst pick of the year: choosing NC State to upset Virginia Tech in what proved to be a lopsided Hokies victory. So keep that in mind and have some solace when you keep reading for my prediction for this Saturday. I think even without redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary that NC State can win the majority of the games left on the schedule, and that's because the defense has stepped up the last three weeks and proven that it can hold most offenses in check. North Carolina is not most offenses, however. It has tremendous firepower, legitimately boasting probably one of the top two units (if not the best) in all the ACC at quarterback, running back and receiver. UNC has piled up yards against everyone it has played this year, and probably will continue to do so going forward. This is a game where NC State is going to need to score a lot of points. If Leary's replacement, redshirt junior Bailey Hockman, was an unknown, perhaps the element of surprise could help the Pack offense pull that off. However, Hockman has four ACC starts under his belt. UNC knows what to expect from him. Thus, I have the Heels prevailing, 42-27. Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42) Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24) Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29) Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21) Game 5: NC State 29, Duke 21 (Actual: NC State 31-20)

Justin H. Williams