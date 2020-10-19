NC State head coach Dave Doeren is normally even-keeled when it comes after a victory, but it was noted during the head coach's Monday press conference that some of his most animated postgame moments have come after beating rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Doeren is 3-0 in Kenan Memorial Stadium during his eight years with the Wolfpack entering Saturday's road meeting with the Tar Heels, and there's a reason for that. Instead of treating the rivalry like any other game, the coach isn't afraid to admit that this is always an important contest for his program. "I know how big this game is to NC State," Doeren admitted. "Former players, boosters, alums, all those things. I take a lot of pride in being able to deliver that to our fan base. "I lost to them in year one, so the first win over there was when Jacoby Brissett had a heck of a game. It was great to get a win, my first win over them there. One of the wins over there probably saved my job. That was the year we missed a field goal against Clemson, kind of went off skid, and all of a sudden we finished strong and that one got us in a bowl game. So that was an emotional win. "Anytime you play a rival that's been going back since 1894, anytime you play a game like this, and you win it, whether it's home or away, it's emotional."

Dave Doeren is 3-0 against North Carolina in Kenan Memorial Stadium during his time as head coach of the Wolfpack. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State made its first appearance into the AP Top 25 Poll this weekend and is now nationally ranked No. 23. North Carolina was No. 5 before it lost 31-28 to Florida State in Tallahassee, which caused the Tar Heels to slide to No. 14. Saturday will mark just the third time in the rivalry that the two teams are both ranked entering the game, and the first since 1993. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said during his Monday availability that he believes his team is overrated and the Wolfpack is underrated, but Doeren doesn't see it that way. "That's nice of him to say that, I don't really look at it like that," Doeren said. "Every week, we got to prove ourselves, whether they pick us to win or don't pick us to win. Whether it's no spread or we're underdogs, we got to show up. "None of these rankings matter until the end of the season. It doesn't matter where we're rated right now. That didn't matter last week, didn't matter the week before. It won't matter until we play our last game." The Wolfpack opened as an 18-point underdog for the road matchup with the Tar Heels after losing its starting quarterback redshirt sophomore Devin Leary against Duke. Leary suffered a broken fibula and will miss the next 4-8 weeks, although Doeren acknowledged Monday that it is unlikely Leary will return in the regular season. When asked about the differences between the two rival schools Monday, Doeren didn't speak to UNC's culture, but he was clear in his definition of what he believes NC State's to be. "It's blue-collar," Doeren said. "I've said it many times, I came to NC State because I felt like I fit in. A bunch of people that work hard, like to have a good time together. Very intelligent people, but very hard-working people. A blue-collar, hands in the dirt program, and that's what we're all about here. "If you look at our fan base, they support every sport, they don't just support football, and I love that about them. You can go to a wrestling match, and it's sold out. You can go to women's basketball, and it's sold out. You come to football, men's basketball and it's sold out. "I think that makes our fans very special."

Other NC State Football Tidbits