NC State basketball's Devon Daniels out for remainder of 2020-21 season
NC State Wolfpack basketball fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels was confirmed to have suffered an ACL tear in the Wake Forest win Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
Daniels, who is in his fourth season as a member of the program, has been the Pack's leading scorer through 12 contests.
In 12 games and 11 starts this season, Daniels averaged 16.5 points per game and tied for a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
“We're going to pray for Devon and make sure everything's okay,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said after the game Wednesday. “I don't have an update for you guys. Hopefully I'll get something in the next 24 to 48 hours. We're going to enjoy as much as we can, our win. We're going to try to build on it.
Not the news we wanted, but we know this is just a temporary setback for Devon.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 28, 2021
Nothing is going to hold @doubleD_2106 back. pic.twitter.com/PFUqXPsQCR
NC State's top scorer is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear. https://t.co/iEXzS3ISXN— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 28, 2021
Absolutely awful news. Devon Daniels was in the middle of an awesome senior season, one of the best shot creators and pick-and-roll engines in the country. Got better every season he was at NC State and was rolling at an All-ACC level this year. https://t.co/BFdL0jcWqJ— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) January 28, 2021
NC State's Devon Daniels has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 20-21 season, per release. Significant ACC news. Was averaging 16.5 PPG.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2021
