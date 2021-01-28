NC State Wolfpack basketball fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels was confirmed to have suffered an ACL tear in the Wake Forest win Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Daniels, who is in his fourth season as a member of the program, has been the Pack's leading scorer through 12 contests.

In 12 games and 11 starts this season, Daniels averaged 16.5 points per game and tied for a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

“We're going to pray for Devon and make sure everything's okay,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said after the game Wednesday. “I don't have an update for you guys. Hopefully I'll get something in the next 24 to 48 hours. We're going to enjoy as much as we can, our win. We're going to try to build on it.