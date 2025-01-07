Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 7

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Kevin Keatts aiming to put pieces together

The Wolfpack Central — Temple CB Jamel Johnson is transferring to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Jamel Johnson looking forward to new challenges at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Unique bond reunites OLB Tra Thomas and DC D.J. Eliot at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State sitting in familiar spot one year later

