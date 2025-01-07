Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 7

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State sitting in familiar spot one year later
The Wolfpack Central — Unique bond reunites OLB Tra Thomas and DC D.J. Eliot at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands Temple OLB Tra Thomas
The Wolfpack Central — Jamel Johnson looking forward to new challenges at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Temple CB Jamel Johnson is transferring to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Kevin Keatts aiming to put pieces together
The Wolfpack Central —Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
GoPack.com — Pack Men’s Tennis Releases 2025 Spring Schedule
GoPack.com — Fennema Joins Coaching Staff as Associate Head Coach
