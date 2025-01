New NC State tight ends coach Gavin Locklear was able to offer junior tight end William Vaughn of Kings Mountain (N.C.) High, who had a breakout junior year.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 217-pound Vaughn hasn’t been to NC State before, but following the offer, seeing the Wolfpack is on his winter agenda. Rivals.com has Vaughn as a three-star prospect, who is No. 23 overall in North Carolina and the No. 27 tight end nationally in the class of 2026.