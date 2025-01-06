Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Here is a final look at NC State and the ACC in bowl games or the playoffs.

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE



