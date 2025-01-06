Published Jan 6, 2025
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

Here is a final look at NC State and the ACC in bowl games or the playoffs.

NC State football's 2024 TV ratings
DateOpponentTV networkWeekly rankingTotal views

Aug. 29

Vs. Western Carolina

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 7

Vs. Tennessee (In Charlotte, N.C.)

ABC

4th

2,960,000

Sept. 14

Vs. Louisiana Tech

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 21

At Clemson

ABC

10th

1,950,000

Sept. 28

Vs. Northern Illinois

CW Network

19th

427,000

Oct. 5

Vs. Wake Forest

CW Network

24th

446,000

Oct. 12

Vs. Syracuse

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Oct. 19

At California

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Nov. 2

Vs. Stanford

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Nov. 9

Vs. Duke

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Nov. 21

At Georgia Tech

ESPN

15th

897,000

Nov. 30

At North Carolina

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Dec. 28

Vs. East Carolina (Military Bowl)

ESPN

20th

886,000

ACC TV ratings for bowl games
GameTV NetworkTotal viewers

Iowa State vs. Miami (Fla.);

Pop-Tarts Bowl

ABC

6,790,000

Nebraska vs. Boston College; Pinstriple Bowl

ABC

4,190,000

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech; Birmingham Bowl

ESPN

4,050,000

Syracuse vs. Washington State; Holiday Bowl

FOX

2,930,000

Toledo vs. Pittsburgh; Detroit Bowl

ESPN

2,560,000

UConn vs. North Carolina; Fenway Bowl

ESPN

2,110,000

East Carolina vs. NC State; Military Bowl

ESPN

886,000

ACC TV ratings for playoff games
GameTV NetworkTotal viewers

Clemson at Texas

TNT/TBS/truTV

8,900,000

SMU at Penn State

TNT/TBS/truTV

6,660,000

