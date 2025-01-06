NC State coach Kevin Keatts aiming to put pieces together

NC State has lost three of its last four games and have Notre Dame coming to Raleigh on Wednesday.
Notre Dame and NC State are in similar positions, with the Wolfpack at 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, and the Fighting Irish at 7-7 and 1-2 in the league.
The Wolfpack topped Notre Dame 54-52 in the lone meeting last year between the programs. Notre Dame at NCSU will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNU.
Click below to watch coach Kevin Keatts' press conference.
