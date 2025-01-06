NC State sitting in familiar spot one year later

NC State played Notre Dame a little over a year ago in South Bend, Ind., and needed to rally from 11 points down with under eight minutes left to come from behind for a 54-52 win.

Then senior center D.J. Burns scored two baskets in the final 13 seconds, including the game-winning basket with 0.6 seconds left.

Notre Dame, which was under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry and going through a youth movement, fell apart down the stretch at the free-throw line and were outscored 19-6 over the last 7:45.