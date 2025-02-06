Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 6

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — California hits the boards hard, tops NC State 74-62
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's class of 2025 signees
The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Jordan Moreta ends recuritment early, picks NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting California
The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 22: Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge
The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 21: Running back Deandre Desinor
The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 20: Inside linebacker Ke'Von Carter
The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 19: Defensive end Adrian Farrow
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football adds 14 players, mostly transfers, in second signing period
Charlotte Observer — From inauspicious start at NC State, Chiefs’ Joe Thuney on verge of fifth Super Bowl title
Charlotte Observer — Bobby Lutz and Charlotte 49ers basketball have reunited after years of ‘drifting apart’
Charlotte Observer — NC State basketball falls in seventh straight game: Three takeaways from loss at Cal
GoPack.com — Second Half Drought Dooms Pack
GoPack.com — NC State to Play in 2025 Cancun Challenge
GoPack.com — Rivers Named to Cheryl Miller Small Forward Top 10 List
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE