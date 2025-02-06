Published Feb 6, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 6
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — California hits the boards hard, tops NC State 74-62

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's class of 2025 signees

The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Jordan Moreta ends recuritment early, picks NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting California

The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 22: Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge

The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 21: Running back Deandre Desinor

The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 20: Inside linebacker Ke'Von Carter

The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 19: Defensive end Adrian Farrow

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football adds 14 players, mostly transfers, in second signing period

Charlotte Observer — From inauspicious start at NC State, Chiefs’ Joe Thuney on verge of fifth Super Bowl title

Charlotte Observer — Bobby Lutz and Charlotte 49ers basketball have reunited after years of ‘drifting apart’

Charlotte Observer — NC State basketball falls in seventh straight game: Three takeaways from loss at Cal

GoPack.com — Second Half Drought Dooms Pack

GoPack.com — NC State to Play in 2025 Cancun Challenge

GoPack.com — Rivers Named to Cheryl Miller Small Forward Top 10 List

Skip Ad

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE