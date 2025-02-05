Scouting California

California has gone 2-2 since it last played NC State in a 65-62 Bears win on Jan. 18 in Raleigh.

California has also been playing without leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic, who has been out with an injury. He’s averaging 18.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

California has defeated Florida State and Miami at home without Stojakovic, but then lost at SMU on Jan. 29 and 75-66 at home against Syracuse last Feb. 1. The Bears are 11-11 overall and 4-7 in the ACC.

California hosts NC State at 11 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack are on a six-game losing streak and are 9-12 overall and 2-8 in the ACC.