Junior LB Jordan Moreta ends recuritment early, picks NC State

The Wolfpack offered Moreta on Jan. 23, and had him unofficially this past Saturday. The trip was so good that he committed Wednesday and became the fourth member of NC State’s class of 2026. New NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot is the point man on the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder.

Paramus (N.J.) Catholic junior linebacker Jordan Moreta didn’t waste any time in making his verbal commitment to NC State.

NC State, Duke and Liberty have offered thus far and he hopes to study accounting or business in college.

Maxpreps.com had Moreta with 49 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and one interception last year, which he returned 57 yards for a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores for the 4-7 Paladins.

Moreta joins Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan junior quarterback Jacob Smith, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz and outside linebacker Koby Sarkodie of Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill in the Wolfpack’s class of 2026.