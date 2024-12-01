Published Dec 1, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 1
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State delivers in clutch against rival North Carolina

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State QB Cedrick Bailey comes alive in second half

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State RB Daylan Smothers helps deliver victory

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State WR Noah Rogers leaves lasting mark in rivalry game

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State DE Davin Vann part of 4 straight wins over UNC

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren never lost belief

The Wolfpack Central — Final: NC State 35, North Carolina 30

The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at North Carolina

Tar Heel Illustrated — AJ: Mack's Last Stand

Tar Heel Illustrated — THI Podcast: Inside Takes From Mack Brown's Final Press Conference

Tar Heel Illustrated — Tar Heels Fueled by 'Unacceptable' Hit on Rucker

Tar Heel Illustrated — Full Transcript: Brown Discusses Firing, the Week, and Departure

Tar Heel Illustrated — 3 Things From UNC's Loss To NC State

Tar Heel Illustrated — Postgame Notes From UNC's Loss to NC State

Tar Heel Illustrated — Mack Brown's Final Press Conference (Post-NC State Game)

Tar Heel Illustrated — Criswell, Rucker Talk Mack, State, Injury, and the Flag

•••

Raleigh News & Observer —‘I think it’s time to go’: How Mack Brown’s disappointing sendoff epitomized second UNC tenure

Raleigh News & Observer —‘We fight as hard as we can’: NC State digs deep to pull off gritty win against Carolina

Raleigh News & Observer —Why UNC trustees chairman said the handling of Mack Brown’s dismissal was ‘shameful’

Raleigh News & Observer —When .500 feels fantastic: N.C. State revels in 35-30 rivalry win over North Carolina

Raleigh News & Observer —Rivalry thriller! Three takeaways as N.C. State football defeats UNC to earn bowl trip

Raleigh News & Observer —Fight breaks out on field after NC State win over UNC at Kenan Memorial Stadium

Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: UNC falls to rival NC State in Mack Brown’s last game in Kenan Stadium

Fayetteville Observer — UNC, NC State players fight after Wolfpack tries to plant flag after win

Fayetteville Observer — Grades as NC State football beats UNC, becomes bowl eligible

Technician — NC State men’s soccer falls 2-1 in NCAA tournament to Marshall

Technician — NC State football outlasts UNC in 35-30 rivalry classic

Technician — Can NC State football’s promising young offense be enough to regain the trust of the fanbase?

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Stuns No. 10 SMU with Reverse Sweep

GoPack.com — NC State Wins Thriller over UNC; Wolfpack Becomes Bowl Eligible

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls to Marshall in Third Round of NCAAs

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

