Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 1

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State delivers in clutch against rival North Carolina
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State QB Cedrick Bailey comes alive in second half
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State RB Daylan Smothers helps deliver victory
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State WR Noah Rogers leaves lasting mark in rivalry game
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State DE Davin Vann part of 4 straight wins over UNC
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren never lost belief
The Wolfpack Central — Final: NC State 35, North Carolina 30
The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at North Carolina
Tar Heel Illustrated — AJ: Mack's Last Stand
Tar Heel Illustrated — THI Podcast: Inside Takes From Mack Brown's Final Press Conference
Tar Heel Illustrated — Tar Heels Fueled by 'Unacceptable' Hit on Rucker
Tar Heel Illustrated — Full Transcript: Brown Discusses Firing, the Week, and Departure
Tar Heel Illustrated — 3 Things From UNC's Loss To NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — Postgame Notes From UNC's Loss to NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — Mack Brown's Final Press Conference (Post-NC State Game)
Tar Heel Illustrated — Criswell, Rucker Talk Mack, State, Injury, and the Flag
•••
Raleigh News & Observer —‘I think it’s time to go’: How Mack Brown’s disappointing sendoff epitomized second UNC tenure
Raleigh News & Observer —‘We fight as hard as we can’: NC State digs deep to pull off gritty win against Carolina
Raleigh News & Observer —Why UNC trustees chairman said the handling of Mack Brown’s dismissal was ‘shameful’
Raleigh News & Observer —When .500 feels fantastic: N.C. State revels in 35-30 rivalry win over North Carolina
Raleigh News & Observer —Rivalry thriller! Three takeaways as N.C. State football defeats UNC to earn bowl trip
Raleigh News & Observer —Fight breaks out on field after NC State win over UNC at Kenan Memorial Stadium
Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: UNC falls to rival NC State in Mack Brown’s last game in Kenan Stadium
Fayetteville Observer — UNC, NC State players fight after Wolfpack tries to plant flag after win
Fayetteville Observer — Grades as NC State football beats UNC, becomes bowl eligible
Technician — NC State men’s soccer falls 2-1 in NCAA tournament to Marshall
Technician — NC State football outlasts UNC in 35-30 rivalry classic
Technician — Can NC State football’s promising young offense be enough to regain the trust of the fanbase?
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Stuns No. 10 SMU with Reverse Sweep
GoPack.com — NC State Wins Thriller over UNC; Wolfpack Becomes Bowl Eligible
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls to Marshall in Third Round of NCAAs
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE