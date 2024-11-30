Final: NC State 35, North Carolina 30

CHAPEL HILL — NC State saved its best for last to defeat North Carolina 35-30 to become bowl eligible. NC State improved to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC in a win that had a little bit of everything.

Pregame at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Photo by Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Final statistics

Big catch by Noah Rogers sets up game-winning score (7 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers become a NC State legend with one catch, going 43 yards to the UNC 17-yard line. That eventually set up redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers plunging in from two yards out to give the Wolfpack a 35-30 lead with 25 seconds left. NC State went for two, but the pass failed.

Shovel pass magic for UNC (6:49 p.m.)

UNC senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell with a shovel pass to junior running back Omarion Hampton for 47 yards and UNC leads 30-29 with 1:51 left in the game.

NC State gets third field goal (6:41 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 28-yard field goal to extend the Wolfpack's lead to 29-23 with 2:37 left in the game.

NC State answers with score (6:30 p.m.)

NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion gets open in the end zone on third and six and catches the 13-yard score. However, NC State can't get a good hold on the extra point, so the kick had zero chance and the Wolfpack lead 26-23 with 8:01 left in the game.

UNC clanks a field goal in (6:18 p.m.)

UNC senior kicker Noah Burnette hits the right upright, but it goes in for the 25-yard field goal to take a 23-20 lead with 12:29 left in the game.

NC State ties game up (6:10 p.m.)

Redshirt junior tight end Dante Daniels is all alone for the 14-yard touchdown and NC State has tied the game 20-20 with 14:15 left.

Statistics through three quarters (6:08 p.m.)

Deep bomb gets UNC lead (6:01 p.m.)

UNC senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell throws a laser to sophomore wide receiver Chris Culliver for a 50-yard touchdown. The extra point is good and UNC leads 20-13 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. UNC converted on third and 17 and also fourth and one to keep the drive alive.

Second field goal for NC State (5:50 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 40-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.

UNC's Omarion Hampton busts one (5:40 p.m.)

North Carolina junior running back Omarion Hampton got through the line of scrimmage and had nothing but green field, and he ran 75 yards for a touchdown. UNC leads NC State 13-10 with 9:50 left in the third quarter.

NC State gets first field goal (5:35 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinestt makes a 41-yard field goal and the Wolfpack leads 10-6 with 10:01 left in the third quarter.



Halftime statistics (5:08 p.m.):

UNC on the board (4:43 p.m.)

UNC senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell handles the big blitz and hits senior wide receiver J.J. Jones for the 17-yard touchdown catch. However, senior kicker Noah Burnette misses the extra point and NC State leads 7-6 with 7:49 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (4:24 p.m.)

NC State strikes first (4:15 p.m.)

Senior defensive end Davin Vann for NC State sprints around left tackle Howard Sampson and sacks senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell and strips him. NCSU redshirt junior outside linebacker Sean Brown recovers it at the UNC 11-yard line. ​NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers went up the middle for a two-yard touchdown run, and the Wolfpack leads 7-0 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.