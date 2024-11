NC State has won the last three meetings against North Carolina, and need a win to finish the regular season at 6-6 and be bowl eligible.

NC State coach Dave Doeren is 7-4 in the rivalry game, and will be going against North Carolina coach Mack Brown for the last time. Brown was fired Monday, but is still being allowed to coach the game.

NC State (5-6 overall, 2-5 ACC) plays at North Carolina (6-5, 3-4 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. today at Kenan Memorial Stadium on the ACC Network.