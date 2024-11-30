Video: NC State QB Cedrick Bailey comes alive in second half

CHAPEL HILL — NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey learned what the rivalry with North Carolina is all about Saturday.

Bailey and the offense came alive to take care of business and rally for a 35-30 win at Kenan Stadium.

Bailey and the Wolfpack only had 19 passing yards at halftime, but he came alive to throw for 223 yards after halftime with two touchdowns. He guided the offense to three touchdowns and two field goals in the second half.

Bailey finished the game going 14-of-20 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, plus an interception. He added 14 carries for 54 yards to help the Wolfpack finish 6-6 in the regular season and earn a bowl trip.

Click below to watch his postgame press conference: