Video: NC State QB Cedrick Bailey comes alive in second half

CHAPEL HILL — NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey learned what the rivalry with North Carolina is all about Saturday.
Bailey and the offense came alive to take care of business and rally for a 35-30 win at Kenan Stadium.
Bailey and the Wolfpack only had 19 passing yards at halftime, but he came alive to throw for 223 yards after halftime with two touchdowns. He guided the offense to three touchdowns and two field goals in the second half.
Bailey finished the game going 14-of-20 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, plus an interception. He added 14 carries for 54 yards to help the Wolfpack finish 6-6 in the regular season and earn a bowl trip.
Click below to watch his postgame press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE