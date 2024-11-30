Video: NC State RB Daylan Smothers helps deliver victory

CHAPEL HILL — NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers took questions from the media following the Wolfpack's big 35-30 win over North Carolina on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Smothers plunged in from the two-yard line with 25 seconds left for the game-winning score. The Charlotte, N.C., native rushed 13 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught three passes for 33 yards in the victory.

Click below to watch his postgame press conference: