Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren never lost belief

The Wolfpack managed to lose the literal quarterback of the offense in senior Grayson McCall and the proverbial quarterback of the defense in redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham to season-ending injuries.

CHAPEL HILL — NC State had the kind of season where so many variables went sideways.

Inconsistency and turnovers ebbed and flowed throughout the season and it resulted in the Wolfpack needing a win at UNC just to become bowl eligible.

It seemed fitting that in a back-and-forth wild second half the Wolfpack showed it can handle stress and adversity and go down the field 75 yards for the game-winning drive with 25 seconds left.

NC State coach Dave Doeren took everything in and he just knew that when the Wolfpack took over with 1:51 left down 30-29, his team would win.

NC State did just that to pull off a 35-30 win and improve to 6-6 and become bowl eligible. Doeren simply said after the game that his job is to defeat the Tar Heels, and everything else falls into place after that. He improved to 8-4 against UNC, who had fired coach Mack Brown this past Monday.

