Published Nov 30, 2024
Video: NC State DE Davin Vann part of 4 straight wins over UNC
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

CHAPEL HILL — NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann took questions from the media following the Wolfpack's big 35-30 win over North Carolina on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Vann had six tackles and one big sack where he stripped UNC quarterback Jacolby Criswell, which helped set up NC State’s first touchdown. He finished with two tackles for loss.

Vann, who attended nearby Cary (N.C.) High, finished his Wolfpack career winning four straight against North Carolina.

Click below to watch his postgame press conference:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

