Published Nov 30, 2024
Video: NC State WR Noah Rogers leaves lasting mark in rivalry game
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

CHAPEL HILL — NC State redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers only made one catch against North Carolina, but it was a game-changing one.

Rogers caught a 44-yard pass to the UNC 17-yard line, which helped eventually set up redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers two-yard score to win game 35-30 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

