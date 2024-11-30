Video: NC State WR Noah Rogers leaves lasting mark in rivalry game

CHAPEL HILL — NC State redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers only made one catch against North Carolina, but it was a game-changing one.
Rogers caught a 44-yard pass to the UNC 17-yard line, which helped eventually set up redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers two-yard score to win game 35-30 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
