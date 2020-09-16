TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 16

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Behind enemy lines: Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 4
• The Wolfpacker — After spring in COVID-19 epicenter, Ibrahim Kante back on the field
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Resilient Ricky Person is focused and healthy entering 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Confident Ikem Ekwonu ready for his sophomore season
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: NC State players answer questions on Wake for game one
• The Wolfpacker — Breaking down NC State’s defensive depth chart for game one versus Wake
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 1
• Raleigh News & Observer — These are the NC State football players — including Ricky Person — returning from injuries
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Wake Forest football: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Fayetteville Observer — Talented tight end group a key for NC State offense
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State to miss 2 major defenders in football opener
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest works to address breakdowns in secondary without overreacting given unavailable players and Trevor Lawrence
• Winston-Salem Journal — Greensboro Coliseum makes pitch to become bubble site for ACC basketball
• Technician — Wolfpack defense set for strong showing behind promising linebackers
• Technician — Wilson, Hines shine while other Pack Pros struggle in week one
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Today is a special day in Raleigh. I encourage everyone who is passionate about NC State to participate, and make a gift of any size to support our amazing institution. https://t.co/zklXKC8IMZ— Ben Broussard (@judespop) September 16, 2020
Have a great day, #WPN!— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) September 16, 2020
Don't forget, all gifts made today to Preserve The Pack will earn 4x WPC priority points.#GivingPack | #PreserveThePack pic.twitter.com/VFsGWF3lpW
We are STRONGER as a PACK!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 16, 2020
Today is Day of Giving, #WPN
Please give a gift today to celebrate our Pack and invest in its future.#GivingPack // #StrengthInThePackhttps://t.co/bN3w607Qek pic.twitter.com/NUzg4rccNU
Ricky Person says at one point, he questioned whether football "was still for him" following injuries in his first two seasons. He credits his faith and the support from the team as motivation to keep pushing.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 15, 2020
If ‘See you at the Top’ was a photo! Two of my all time favorites! We all have come a long way from sitting in your family rooms to MNF! Appreciate the pic BJ! #blessed @JaySam1k @BJHill5 pic.twitter.com/o0FJDf54hG— Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) September 16, 2020
Guy who believed In me when I was young and recruited out of Oakboro!! Thank you for everything 🤘🏽 https://t.co/dCvQY5hyPD— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) September 16, 2020
not the best form, but 475 for 5 pic.twitter.com/GrXPrqUeir— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) September 15, 2020
My new office view. Zoom in and you’ll see Christopher Dunn working on his craft. He’s being watched by a few cardboard cutouts. It’s game week for @PackFootball !! pic.twitter.com/upiDdb00k4— Jeff Gravley (@JGravleySPORTS) September 15, 2020
still GO PACK !🐺❤️ https://t.co/A799n2nzrs— Poole (@jordan_poole03) September 15, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
