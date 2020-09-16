 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 16
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 07:35:02 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Behind enemy lines: Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 4

• The Wolfpacker — After spring in COVID-19 epicenter, Ibrahim Kante back on the field

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Resilient Ricky Person is focused and healthy entering 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Confident Ikem Ekwonu ready for his sophomore season

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: NC State players answer questions on Wake for game one

• The Wolfpacker — Breaking down NC State’s defensive depth chart for game one versus Wake

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 1

• Raleigh News & Observer — These are the NC State football players — including Ricky Person — returning from injuries

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Wake Forest football: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Fayetteville Observer — Talented tight end group a key for NC State offense

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State to miss 2 major defenders in football opener

• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest works to address breakdowns in secondary without overreacting given unavailable players and Trevor Lawrence

• Winston-Salem Journal — Greensboro Coliseum makes pitch to become bubble site for ACC basketball

• Technician — Wolfpack defense set for strong showing behind promising linebackers

• Technician — Wilson, Hines shine while other Pack Pros struggle in week one

• GoPack.com — NC State launches #PreserveThePack campaign

