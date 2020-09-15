Watch and listen: NC State players answer questions on Wake for game one
NC State Wolfpack football made three players available in a virtual press conference Tuesday leading up to the team's season opener against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Redshirt junior defensive end Ibrahim Kante, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore left guard Ikem Ekwonu all took questions from media members Tuesday.
Video of the availability:
Redshirt junior defensive end Ibrahim Kante
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.
Sophomore left guard Ikem Ekwonu
