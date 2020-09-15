Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A reshuffling of the top 10.

• Trimming the list from 15 to 10.

• An old name previously in the top five re-emerging in that tier.

And more.

Click here to read the top 10.

To view the top 10 you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.