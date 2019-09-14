The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State kicker Christopher Dunn plays against former prep teammate
• The Wolfpacker — Cam Hayes excited to join Wolfpack family
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands four-star guard Cam Hayes
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting videos: NC State commit Cam Hayes over last two years
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Ebenezer Dowuona
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: DeMarr Langford
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts receives extension
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State at West Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — NC State first ACC program to offer JaDun Michael
• Raleigh News & Observer — Trip to West Virginia provides unbeaten NC State with rare opportunity
• Durham News-Herald — NC State basketball picks up another 2020 in-state commitment
• Durham News-Herald — NC State to add two years to Kevin Keatts’ contract
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hits the Road for Battle with West Virginia
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Returns Home Sunday To Face Furman
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Rebounds with Statement Performance Against WCU
• GoPack.com — NC State to Host Duke for 15th Annual Play4Kay Game
• Technician — Kevin Keatts contract extended through 2025-26 season
• Technician — Wolfpack needs crucial win against Furman after tough road loss
Tweets of the day
Pack Nation stand up 🐺🖤 pic.twitter.com/DOBcG0pP4x— Cam ⚡️ (@TheCamHayes) September 13, 2019
NC State lands their point guard. Espn 💯 Cam Hayes will play for Kevin Keatts. Ideal fit for up and down style of play by Keatts. Hayes thrives in transition and is improving in the half court setting under @CoachJ1977 @soxtitans @PackMensBball @CP3 https://t.co/HEKeyTaBSw— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) September 13, 2019
You'll notice some new YP-style graphics in that story .. https://t.co/BRQLcNvyV0— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 13, 2019
Am excited to team up with @NExS_Software this football season to provide new YP graphics (don't worry I will still hand-write them out).
We will roll out some new features this weekend pic.twitter.com/rBAqJEeUUV
Video of the day
——
