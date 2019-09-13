News More News
The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com staff

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• How is "commitment watch" shaking out with the various basketball targets?

• Rivals.com recruiting analysts breaking down the two men's basketball official visitors.

• An update on senior wide receiver commit Nate McCollum, who has Georgia Tech making a run at him.

• Where some of the top high school underclassmen in the state are visiting elsewhere this weekend.

Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Camren Hayes is now ranked No. 46 overall in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com.
Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Camren Hayes is now ranked No. 46 overall in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

