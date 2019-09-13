News More News
basketball

Official visit preview: Ebenezer Dowuona

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School senior center Ebenezer Dowuona emerged as an NC State recruiting target this past summer, and will officially visit this weekend.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder is currently not ranked in the Rivals150, but has long been intriguing due to his athleticism and length. The Wolfpack offered him July 31.

Dowuona has already officially visited San Diego State and Denver, and NC State is part of three trips already planned.

