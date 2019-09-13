Burlington (N.C.) School junior wing JaDun Michael has enjoyed a big last six months where his hard work is starting to pay off.

NC State offered Michael when he unofficially visited for the East Carolina at NC State football game. Head coach Kevin Keatts offering him a scholarship was a recruiting milestone of sorts. The Wolfpack were his first ACC scholarship offer, which was on the heals of some of his other milestones of earning scholarships from the likes of Penn State, Texas A&M, Providence, Cincinnati, DePaul and South Florida. He’d like to visit Penn State, Providence and possibly Louisville.