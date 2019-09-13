The Wolfpack offered Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Camren Hayes on Sept. 29, and received his verbal commitment. In-between there were several important steps in Hayes’ recruitment, none bigger than his decision to move from the class of 2021 back to 2020. He was ranked No. 27 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2021, and was slotted at No. 46 in 2020.

NC State methodically recruited one of its top targets over the last year, and the good news has finally arrived Friday.

Hayes was first invited as an NC State recruiting target on Feb. 3, 2018 when the Wolfpack hosted Notre Dame at PNC Arena. He followed up by attending the Virginia at NCSU football game, which is when he was offered a scholarship.



NC State, Wake Forest and Tennessee were the first high major colleges to offer him. Louisville, Florida State, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Clemson joined the fray over the last year, and Indiana recently jumped in.

NC State stepped up its recruitment of Hayes during the April evaluation period, at the NBPA Camp in June and then July at the Peach Invitational in Augusta, Ga.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hayes is a quality jump shooter whether spotting up from three-point land or pulling up for a mid-range jumper. His ability to finish at the rim will improve as he gets stronger. Hayes averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in 17 contests with the Chris Paul All-Stars in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He shot 38.1 percent from the field, 72.2 percent on free throws and 28.0 percent from beyond the arc.

On the prep level, he played his first two years for Greensboro Smith High before transferring to Greensboro Day, which he helped lead to the NCISAA 4A state title last February.

NC State will return juniors Braxton Beverly and Blake Harris at the point guard position for next year, though Beverly has played the majority of his time off the ball.

Hayes joins Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior power forward Nick Farrar and Nebraska junior shooting guard transfer Thomas Allen in the Wolfpack’s recruiting class for the 2020-2021 season. NCSU has two scholarships remaining.