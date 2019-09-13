NC State has quietly gone about recruiting DeMarr Langford for a few weeks, culminating in him taking an official visit this weekend.

Langford, who was in the class of 2019, is doing a post-graduate year at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, which is where former or current NC State players T.J. Warren, Kyle Washington and Thomas Allen have attended. Rivals.com ranks him No. 80 overall in the class of 2020, and he’s picked up at least 16 scholarship offers — NC State offered Aug. 21.