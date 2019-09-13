It didn’t take Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Cam Hayes that long to know that NC State was the place for him, following his official visit.

Hayes officially visited the Wolfpack on Sept. 6-8 and informed head coach Kevin Keatts a few days later that he was coming to Raleigh for college. Hayes announced it Friday on Twitter, and now he half-joked he’s going to start working on some of the other Wolfpack recruiting targets.