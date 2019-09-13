News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 17:14:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cam Hayes excited to join Wolfpack family

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It didn’t take Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Cam Hayes that long to know that NC State was the place for him, following his official visit.

Hayes officially visited the Wolfpack on Sept. 6-8 and informed head coach Kevin Keatts a few days later that he was coming to Raleigh for college. Hayes announced it Friday on Twitter, and now he half-joked he’s going to start working on some of the other Wolfpack recruiting targets.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Cam Hayes verbally committed to NC State on Friday.
Greensboro (N.C.) Day senior point guard Cam Hayes verbally committed to NC State on Friday. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}