NC State is a touchdown favorite at Morgantown. Here is The Wolfpacker’s staff predictions for the game.

The Wolfpack travels to West Virginia Saturday for a noon kickoff. NC State is 2-0 with wins over East Carolina and Western Carolina by a combined score of 75-6, while WVU is 1-1 after falling 38-7 at Missouri in week two. It defeated FCS power James Madison 20-13 in its opener.

When my daughter was in preschool, she had a teacher that loved to sing the John Denver classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Her teacher had a twist on it however. She modified the popular chorus to say, “Country roads, take me home, to the place, I belong … North Carolina.” To this day my seven-year old still thinks this is how the song goes.

Of course, the truth is the song says to take you back to West Virginia. This Saturday, if West Virginia beats the Wolfpack it’ll play that song after the game. My guess is that instead the NC State football players might be able to get away with singing my daughter’s teacher’s version.

But I suspect it’s going to be a tight affair.

NC State’s offense is a work in process. It has put up big numbers thus far, but any honest evaluator would acknowledge that NCSU has also played two teams it should post gaudy stats versus.

West Virginia is off to a challenging start, especially after losing 38-7 at Missouri last Saturday, but most of their issues are on the offensive side of the ball at this point. This could be a game where NC State’s penchant for uneven performances offensively early in the game becomes a bigger issue.

However, it’s hard to scheme around a struggling offensive line, and that’s what West Virginia has right now. Thus I see this game unfolding two ways. One is a close, low-scoring affair. The other is a Wolfpack win with a little daylight.

Given NC State is an inexperienced team, more so on offense, going into a pretty hostile environment for the first time this season, I am going with the former but also a Wolfpack win, 20-14.

Previous predictions

Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State

Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State