The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State at West Virginia
It’s time for NC State football to hit the road.
The Wolfpack travels to West Virginia Saturday for a noon kickoff. NC State is 2-0 with wins over East Carolina and Western Carolina by a combined score of 75-6, while WVU is 1-1 after falling 38-7 at Missouri in week two. It defeated FCS power James Madison 20-13 in its opener.
NC State is a touchdown favorite at Morgantown. Here is The Wolfpacker’s staff predictions for the game.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Matt Carter
When my daughter was in preschool, she had a teacher that loved to sing the John Denver classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Her teacher had a twist on it however. She modified the popular chorus to say, “Country roads, take me home, to the place, I belong … North Carolina.” To this day my seven-year old still thinks this is how the song goes.
Of course, the truth is the song says to take you back to West Virginia. This Saturday, if West Virginia beats the Wolfpack it’ll play that song after the game. My guess is that instead the NC State football players might be able to get away with singing my daughter’s teacher’s version.
But I suspect it’s going to be a tight affair.
NC State’s offense is a work in process. It has put up big numbers thus far, but any honest evaluator would acknowledge that NCSU has also played two teams it should post gaudy stats versus.
West Virginia is off to a challenging start, especially after losing 38-7 at Missouri last Saturday, but most of their issues are on the offensive side of the ball at this point. This could be a game where NC State’s penchant for uneven performances offensively early in the game becomes a bigger issue.
However, it’s hard to scheme around a struggling offensive line, and that’s what West Virginia has right now. Thus I see this game unfolding two ways. One is a close, low-scoring affair. The other is a Wolfpack win with a little daylight.
Given NC State is an inexperienced team, more so on offense, going into a pretty hostile environment for the first time this season, I am going with the former but also a Wolfpack win, 20-14.
Previous predictions
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Jacey Zembal
I'll come out strong and to the point, NC State is playing West Virginia at the perfect time. The Mountaineers aren't very good right now.
The team has talent, but the pieces aren't fitting — whether it's because of a new coaching staff, an offensive line trying to replace three starters from a year ago or redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall can't live up to his Rivals.com No. 77 ranking nationally coming out of Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High in the class of 2016.
What looked like a potentially stiff test in August appears far less so after West Virginia topped James Madison 20-13 and lost 38-7 at Missouri.
WVU plays like a squad with little mojo or confidence. NC State's job is to make sure it stays that way, especially in the first half. Every Saturday is different. The one fear is that West Virginia might figure some things out and play up to its talent level, but it's NCSU's job to ensure they stay in the doldrums.
I have the Wolfpack winning 27-10, and then time will tell how the victory is perceived.
Previous predictions:
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 38-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 48-3 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook