The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ikem Ekwonu Monday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football resets during its bye week
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Nyheim Hines somersaults twice in a big win for the Colts
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Miami game week Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Bailey Hockman at quarterback
• Raleigh News & Observer: NC State vs. Miami: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Raleigh News & Observer: Four ways NC State football got better from its bye week before playing Miami
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State: Doeren names starting QB against Miami
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State alum Nyheim Hines’s TD celebrations wow during Indianapolis Colts’ win
Tweets Of The Day
Bailey Hockman is still listed as the starting quarterback on the updated depth chart.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 2, 2020
Dave Doeren says that both running back Ricky Person and offensive tackle Justin Witt are both back.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 2, 2020
UM coach Manny Diaz would not comment on anything related to who may or may not be available this week because of COVID. He did say, 'We’re going to try like heck to have a football team that we can stick on an airplane to go to Raleigh on Thursday to go play on Friday'— Tom D'Angelo (@tomdangelo44) November 2, 2020
ICYMI NEWS FROM SATURDAY https://t.co/aMG9uR09iZ pic.twitter.com/D9RKs8i2aE— Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) November 1, 2020
After missing 2 games, superstar TE Brevin Jordan (18 receptions for 243 yards and 3 TDs) is expected to return to the field for @CanesFootball when Miami travels to NC State this Friday https://t.co/ebmI5HH2KI— ACCSports.com (@ACCSports) November 2, 2020
Miami Hurricanes just said no changes to weekly depth chart for NC State game.— Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) November 2, 2020
Traditionally consecutive games versus ranked opponents haven’t gone well for NC State. However, the Pack did split back-to-back games vs ranked teams earlier this season. Can they do it again? pic.twitter.com/d8QBT4adEG— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) November 2, 2020
Updated Bowl Projections from @SportingNews— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) November 2, 2020
Sugar—Oregon vs Clemson (Playoff)
Fiesta—USC vs Wisconsin
Sun—Washington vs NC State
LA—Cal vs Boise State
Alamo—ASU vs Iowa State
Independence—Utah vs Army
New Mexico—Stanford vs Hawaii
We'll be howling in our Blood Moon unis for Homecoming on 11/14— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 2, 2020
7:30 pm on @accnetwork#HTT pic.twitter.com/fqVsCvl85v
|￣￣￣￣￣￣ |— NC State University (@NCState) November 3, 2020
| VOTE. |
| |
| ＿＿＿＿＿__|
/\__/\ ||
• • ||
\▾/ || ' \
/ \づ / /
\ / ' '
Video Of The Day
Q: What's scarier than a Monday in 2020?— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 2, 2020
A: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Y8O5HiWe83
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook