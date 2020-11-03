 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 3
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 3

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 3.


NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Bailey Hockman
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman is set to start again at quarterback for NC State. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ikem Ekwonu Monday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football resets during its bye week

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Nyheim Hines somersaults twice in a big win for the Colts

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Miami game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Bailey Hockman at quarterback

• Raleigh News & Observer: NC State vs. Miami: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer: Four ways NC State football got better from its bye week before playing Miami

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State: Doeren names starting QB against Miami

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State alum Nyheim Hines’s TD celebrations wow during Indianapolis Colts’ win

• GoPack.com — NC State versus Florida State game time set

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

