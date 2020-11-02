WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ikem Ekwonu Monday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game seven against Miami this weekend.
The Pack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a bye week as is Miami.
Here are videos from the availability:
Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas
Sophomore offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu
