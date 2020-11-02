 WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ikem Ekwonu Monday presser
football

WATCH: Thayer Thomas and Ikem Ekwonu Monday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game seven against Miami this weekend.

The Pack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a bye week as is Miami.

Here are videos from the availability:

NC State Wolfpack football Thayer Thomas
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas spoke to media members Monday following the bye week. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas 

Sophomore offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu

——

