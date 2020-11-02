NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his weekly press conference Monday, recapping the bye week plus Friday's scheduled game vs. Miami. Here is the full transcript.

Opening Statement

" I'm supposed to start this off with a happy birthday to Jonas [Pope]. You may not be on, you might be celebrating right now, but happy birthday to you Jonas. Happy birthday, man. "I hope you all had a good week and good weekend, for those of you who have kids with Halloween. "For us it was a really good week of reflection, a chance after six straight weeks to self scout, first of all, where we started and really digging into our own film. Giving us time to take time needed to study offensively — personnel, plays efficiency, on plays formations, tendencies, back sets, tight ends, wide receivers ,all the different things — and get some rest and recovery and be able to reset. "On defense. same thing; you studying yourself. How you're defending formations, where are you having problems, what guys are doing well. "And then take that information and collect it, sit down as a staff and review it. Then put together one-on-one conversations with players that have played a lot of reps. Then talk about our goals for our bye week practices and how we can improve fundamentally with each player and having a plan for them to do that. Then building a practice schedule that allows them the time to do that. "Felt like we had a lot of success that way. It was really good. The players were awesome about where they needed to get better. "We had enough time, really for the coaches and the players, to hit the reset. It's kind of the midway point of our year, and obviously we're 4-2. Six of our games, or four of our six games, were on the road, where we were 50 percent, and the two games we had at home we won. "A lot, I think, has gone on mentally, for coaches and players and staff. We take the COVID, the absences, you're going to play, you're not going to play. You're going to play, you're not going to play. You open with Louisville on Thursday, no you open with them on Wednesday. No, we're going to change the schedule. You're going to open with Virginia Tech. Then we can't play Virginia Tech because the COVID, and then we open with Wake Forest. "There was a lot of stuff that went on there, and fall camp started and then it stopped. Devin [Leary] came back, started playing really well, then he gets injured. So there's a lot that's been going on. "I think the whole team, and program, took this opportunity to really sit back and kind of hit reset. Look at five-games season here to finish, with four of five at home. We had great energy in practice last night. "Practiced last night, we'll practice tonight to get used to the p.m. timeframe that we're going to be playing in on Friday. "Now there's guys that have opportunities due to the injuries. We're excited for Bailey [Hockman]. I thought he really did a great job coming in the game, and playing at the end of last week's game, and Ben [Finley] will continue to develop and get reps. I'm glad we were able to get him some game reps. "But it's Bailey's opportunity and he's been through a lot. I know he's excited to lead the football team, and he'll do a great job for us. Just studying us on offense, the biggest thing we see is we got to not turn the football over. The last two games, we've had seven turnovers. Over the last three years when we win the turnover margin, we're undefeated as a football program. That area of our program has to improve, as it was earlier in the season "It's nice to have Justin Witt back, Ricky [Person's] back. And so those two players returned for us. "On defense, obviously the two games we've played poorly in there was a lot of missed tackles, and some of that's personnel, some of it was just working technique. Felt like we didn't get off blocks well in our front and then our linebacker position or safety position at times in the game last week. "And we needed to get healthy. There's eight players on defense that at one time were in our two deep that are out. And for all different reasons. We look at Chris Ingram who hasn't played, and Teshaun [Smith], who has now has another shoulder, his other shoulder. "Louis [Acceus], who's done for his career. Tanner [Ingle] has been in and out, the hamstring. [Rakeim] Ashford, he played in two games. Khalid Martin, who played in three. Cayman Czesak who hasn't played but was in our two deep all through camp, and Jalen Frazier, who got hurt in the spring. "There's been a lot of moving part for those guys. So we've had to move some people around and cross train individuals. This week was really good for them to solidify kind of what we have and what's the best way to rotate and play guys. "Looking at us on defense, besides the tackling, there's just some plays we need to finish, where we're in position to finish plays. We call them dead plays or making your layups. Just simple things that you do in practice that they need to show up on a consistent basis. "Beauty of it is is we got a great group of guys here. They're awesome to coach. They're very positive. We're focused on what's next, and one game at a time. "It is a different team personnel-wise than we started with. When you look at the injuries, even to the offensive line. But at the same time it's a team that has great fight and great chemistry, and it'll battle and strain and work and do everything they can to be their best. And I'm excited to help them get through and compete for these next five opportunities. "Different segueway. Obviously tomorrow's a big day in our country and our athletic department has given all of our athletes an opportunity to vote tomorrow, if they haven't already and exercise the right to vote, and we support them in that. Just pray that everybody's safe. Obviously we're still battling the COVID pandemic, and there's just a lot of things going on when you look at the news that I think all of us need to be very cognizant of keeping each other safe and not making this worse than it is with the COVID pandemic. "With that, really excited to play Miami. I think they're really good football team "D'Eriq King's a tremendous quarterback. They're skilled all over the field. Their defensive front is very disruptive, over 50 tackles for loss in games, and typical Miami speed that you see on the field. "I think King has changed their team. He extends a lot of plays with his legs. He's always going to have good people to throw to. Their tight ends are outstanding. "I think their coaches do a really good job schematically, and offensively they're super up tempo, so you got to be ready for that defensively. They've got electric returners and, obviously, Coach [Manny] Diaz has done a nice job there. "So look forward to that challenge and opportunity, open it up, any questions."



Questions

Given the spark that that Ben gave you against Carolina, do you anticipate finding a role for him and using him in addition to Bailey, or you basically have one quarterback kind of guy? "No, I think there's always opportunities to have plays for guys, not necessarily there. We haven't solidified that. "And obviously I wouldn't want to say that and give Miami any ammo on what we're going to be doing, but we need Ben to continue to get better. You saw when he had his package of plays he was, like you said, moving the team. "But when things got into a different mode you could see it was a lot for him, and so we just have to be smart with Ben and at the same time, Bailey operates our offense really well. I thought he threw the ball terrific in the game, and I think if you're going to do something like that you just got to be smart about the flow of the game and not let one kid get out of rhythm, because rhythm is a big part of playing that position." Does Tim alter his play calling strategy, depending on which quarterbacks in there, and this goes to Devin as well with with Bailey. Or is it basically the same thing? "No, I think when you get to the end of the week, Tim always asks them what their favorite plays are. What plays are they least comfortable with. He keeps that in mind on his call sheet. "There's certain things that Bailey may like and Ben doesn't. And so even if you're not rotating them you need to know that because you're an injury away from the other guy running the show. "And so I think the call sheet does change, not really physically as much as mentally, both of them can roll out right and left and so that doesn't limit you, but it's more about where they're at in the mental part of the game and what they see in the pass game and handling protections and blitzes and all those things." Was that a kind of a blessing in disguise to be off last week's so you can put some extra work because you knew this week be crazy and kind of condensed with everything going on? "Yeah, it would have been challenging to play a short week game, and have Tuesday off and not have that bye week leading into it. So we were able to take the time off that the guys needed to get their bodies better, but also our first day we were on the field last week was all about us. "We spent a lot of time and individual working on fundamental technique and then we got into some 11-on-11 correction periods to work on things that have hurt us throughout the year or things we want to clean up. And situational too, third down, red zone. "We're able to get back into those things. And then the next day we're able to clean up a little bit more, and then move into our Miami introduction. Then when we came back last night it was all about our game plan. Last night and tonight will be our typical two work days of the week with tomorrow off and then when we come back, Wednesday it's game week Thursday in their mind." Do you know the players are gathering or going to the polls together you guys, organize anything? "A lot of our guys have voted already, in talking to them. I know several of them will vote tomorrow, but you know we have so many players that are on absentee ballots because of where they're from, that they can't go to their homes to do that. "I think you'll have a mix of guys voting tomorrow and guys that are not. But there are several players that are doing community service, I know, tomorrow to help out in the community as well. So we've turned into a day of not just voting but some of the guys wanted to get out in the community and help out." You guys have had your, your voting initiatives in NC State athletics. What in your mind is the importance of voting and of young people understanding that and what have you sent to the team about that? "I didn't have to say much. Pack United led that charge on campus and our student athletes were very involved in that. I know Isaiah Moore and Grant Gibson behind the scenes were talking to their teammates about the importance of it. "From my standpoint, it's kind of hard to complain about things publicly if you're not a part of the process of electing the officials making those choices, and so I think it's just a chance to have buy-in on what you stand for, and to learn about the issues that all the different parties represent, and put your name on it. "I think that's the biggest thing for these young people to understand: that they do have a big piece of this and there's so much that affects all of us. For them to be involved in that process it's important for them."