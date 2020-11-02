Ultimately, Finley turned it over three times (not all his fault, either) in Chapel Hill, and Hockman threw it well when he returned into the contest. Head coach Dave Doeren seemed to make it clear on Monday during his weekly press conference that Hockman will continue to lead the offense as it emerges from the bye week and hosts No. 11 Miami on a rare Friday night game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Although probably no fault of his own, the offense gained just one first down in Hockman’s first three possessions at UNC. Then came freshman Ben Finley in a pre-planned series of action to get some reps. Finley led two drives, both of which should have been touchdowns, and the spark of energy posed questions over whether or not Finley would be the quarterback going forward.

When redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary went down with a broken leg against Duke on Oct. 17, it was natural that the position returned to redshirt junior Bailey Hockman . The former Florida State transfer was 2-2 as a starter at that point in his Wolfpack career, and he led the offense in a shootout win over Wake Forest, 45-42, during the season opener.

“We're excited for Bailey,” Doeren said. “I thought he really did a great job coming in the game, and playing at the end of last week's game, and Ben will continue to develop and get reps. I'm glad we were able to get him some game reps.

"But it's Bailey's opportunity and he's been through a lot. I know he's excited to lead the football team, and he'll do a great job for us."

Doeren did not want to tip his hand over whether or not there would be a role for Finley in Friday night’s game regardless of circumstances.

“You saw when he had his package of plays he was … moving the team,” Doeren noted of Finley. "But when things got into a different mode, you could see it was a lot for him, and so we just have to be smart with Ben.

“And at the same time, Bailey operates our offense really well. I thought he threw the ball terrific in the [UNC] game, and I think if you're going to do something like that you just got to be smart about the flow of the game and not let one kid get out of rhythm, because rhythm is a big part of playing that position."

The staff used the bye week to give individual reports to the players, apprising them of their needed area of improvements over the second half of the year. Doeren praised his team for being receptive and willing to work on them.

As a team, Doeren noted turnovers as a major focal point. In its last two games, the Wolfpack had seven turnovers. Doeren noted that the Pack has not lost a game over the past three seasons during which it won the turnover margin.

Defensively, the coach noted that in its two losses the team did not tackle well. He also saw a lot of plays that the coach would categorize as lay-ups that were left on the field.

The good news that Doeren sees is that four of the final five games will be at home.

"You have a chance, for one, to be in a routine,” Doeren said. “Sleep in your own bed, sleep in your own team hotel. Play in your own stadium, your own locker and just all those things that go with it. Not get home like we did after Virginia Tech at four in the morning and not miss as many classes because Fridays you're traveling. All that stuff goes into it.

"I think it gives our guys a chance to finish very strong. Obviously, Miami is going to be a tough opponent coming in, and we're excited about that challenge.”