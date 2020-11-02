WATCH: Dave Doeren's Miami game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game seven against No. 11 Miami in Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
NC State (4-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a bye week, as is Miami (5-1, 4-1 ACC).
Here is the video of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Miami game week
