NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action update
Nothing is normal in 2020, and that extends to high school football. NC State currently has 19 football players committed, but the vast majority have not been playing this fall. That's because 11 of their pledges are in the state of North Carolina, which is hoping to play in the spring.
Another, three-star cornerback Nate Evans from Cox High in Virginia Beach, Va., is also not playing because his state is not in action.
Nevertheless, there are a lucky seven that have played so far. Here is an update of how their senior seasons are going thus far.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news