Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers threw his first touchdown pass with the Colts to a fellow Pack Pro, running back Nyheim Hines, in week one. It took seven weeks for Rivers to find Hines in the end zone again, but the magic happened twice Sunday in the Colts' 41-21 road win over the Detroit Lions. Hines made a splash on his first score of the afternoon, a 22-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Rivers. His run to the end zone was impressive, but his touchdown celebration somersault put the icing on the cake.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines somersaulted twice after his two receiving touchdowns in Indianapolis' 41-21 win over Detriot. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

The 5-9, 196-pound Garner native was able to showcase his athletic front-flipping ability a second time when Rivers found him for a 29-yard touchdown connection to give Indianapolis a 20-7 lead just before halftime. Hines' former NC State teammate and current Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also had a solid outing Sunday afternoon with a career-high six receptions and team-high 58 yards in New England's 24-21 road loss to Buffalo. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continued to make his case for MVP in a 37-27 win over the 49ers. Here is a recap of how NC State football's former players have done in the NFL after week eight:

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 8

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury played all 52 snaps on offense in the 2-5 Vikings' 28-22 road win over the Packers ... The Vikings ran for 173 yards, three touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry, and forfeited one sack and one quarterback hurry ... Bradbury has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The 5-2 Colts beat the Lions 41-21 ... On the season, he has played in two games and is 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury, but he is not expected to miss the rest of the season ... The 3-5 Panthers lost 25-17 at home against the Atlanta Falcons without him ... Has 23 tackles (15 solo and two for loss), an interception and two pass breakups on the season in six games, all starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had four tackles, including a sack, and added two hurries on the quarterback during the 3-4 Broncos' 31-30 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers ... Played 71 out of 87 defensive snaps … Has 21 tackles (11 solo, six for loss with 5.5 sacks) and 13 quarterback hurries in seven games, all starts.

Denver D leaders:

*Kareem Jackson with team-most 12 tackles. Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson each had 10.

*Bradley Chubb with a sack, now has 5.5 sacks in last 4 games. Malik Reed with a sack, now has 5.0 sacks in last 3 games.

*Simmons and Callahan each with INTs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 2, 2020

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 4-3 Raiders won 16-6 on the road over the Cleveland Browns... Cole punted once for 56 yards and pinned the opponent inside the 20 on it ... For the year, he has 15 punts for an average of 45.4 yards (net of 40.2 yards). QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 2-5-1 Bengals’ 31-20 home win over the Tennessee Titans … Has played in one game this season, with no statistics. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: The 1-6 Jaguars had a bye week, but Glennon will compete for Jacksonville's starting job in week nine against Houston with Gardner Minshew out due to a thumb injury … Has not played yet this season. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 2-5 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Hauschka was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville's loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The 1-6 Giants will face Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football ... For the season, he has nine tackles (five solo) in seven contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines had three receptions for a team-high 54 yards and two touchdowns ... He also ran for eight yards on five attempts and returned one punt for 12 yards ... Through seven games, he has 26 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns, plus 31 carries for 89 yards and one score ... Has returned 13 punts for 130 yards, an average of 10 yards per runback.

All Nyheim Hines does is catch TDs and land front flips. 🤸‍♂️



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/hrCMyhLpST — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2020

Used to hit that flip in between classes in middle school 😂 https://t.co/BvOpd808vZ — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 1, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve recorded one tackle on 20 special teams snaps in the 4-4 49ers' 37-27 loss at Seattle ... Has played in five games this year (one start) and has eight tackles (four solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: The 1-6 Jaguars had a bye week … Has 53 tackles (37 solo) on the season while starting all seven contests.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 2-5 Chargers' loss to the Broncos ... Assisted on a pair of stops and was credited with two tackles for loss while playing 33 of 65 snaps on defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he has seven tackles (two solo) in four games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Earned a start at receiver and led the squad with a career-high six receptions on a team-high 10 targets for a Patriots-best 58 yards with a long of 16 in 2-5 New England's loss to the Bills ... Played 64 of 65 snaps on offense ... On the season, he has 11 receptions for 125 yards in six games in which he was active.

Cam Newton's weapons today:



WR: Byrd, Meyers, Olszewski, Zuber

TE: Izzo

RB: Harris, White, Burkhead, Taylor

FB: Johnson



That's one third-round pick (Harris), one fourth-rounder (White), one sixth-rounder (Burkhead), one seventh-rounder (Izzo) and six UDFAs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 1, 2020

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: McGill moved down to the practice squad as defensive tackle Malik Jackson was active … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries in two appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Played eight snaps as a reserve but did not have any tackles in the Titans' loss to Cincinnati ... The Titans fell to 5-2 ... Has three stops (one solo) in six games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched five tackles (two solo) in Cincinnati’s win ... Has 41 tackles (25 solo) on the season, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The 1-6 Jaguars had a bye week ... Has played in every Jacksonville game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts advanced to 5-2 with a 41-21 road win over the Lions... Rivers completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns ... His 123.5 rating was his second-best mark of the year ... For the season, he has completed 161 of 231 passes (69.7 percent) for 1,860 yards and 10 scores with five picks, and rushed for a net of minus-2 yards on 12 attempts ... Has a QB rating of 97.3 ... Ranks seventh in the NFL for completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts).

Philip Rivers... BACK!?!?



17/21, 194 Pass Yards, 3 TD for the Colts QB. pic.twitter.com/7cKZ3cHoR3 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020

Today was Philip Rivers's 29th game with 3+ TDs and 0 INTs, more than Joe Montana or Dan Marino https://t.co/AUY2hYW8wT pic.twitter.com/lp2NjUzXEY — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 1, 2020

Philip Rivers on his 5-2 Colts: "Certainly you have a few moments where you go, 'Dadgummit we should be 7-0.'" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 1, 2020

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve played eight offensive snaps and seven on special teams ... Saw two targets thrown his way but didn't have a reception in the 7-0 Steelers' 28-24 win over Baltimore … Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in seven games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: 2-5 Washington had a bye week ... Has two tackles (one for loss) in four games played this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman logged 19 snaps on defense in the 49ers' loss ... Has five tackles (three solo) in seven games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: The 5-2 Cardinals had a bye week ... Sweezy has been placed on injured reserve (elbow) and was expected to miss about five weeks. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started at his normal left guard position and played all 65 snaps on offense and added three plays on special teams in the Patriots' loss ... New England ran for 188 yards and 5.5 yards per rush, and surrendered two sacks and five quarterback hurries.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Starting receiver caught his only target for 19 yards and ran for four yards on one carry in the 5-2 Packers' loss to Minnesota ... Has 16 receptions for 261 yards and one touchdown through seven contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The 6-1 Seahawks beat San Francisco 37-27 Sunday afternoon ... Wilson completed 27 of 37 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns for a QB rating of 128.3 ... Ran six times for 23 yards with a long of 21 … On the season, has completed 183 of 256 passes (71.48 percent, third in the NFL among QBs with more than 50 pass attempts) for 2,151 passing yards (fifth) with a league-leading 26 touchdowns (five more than the nearest QB) and six picks ... Added 260 rushing yards on 35 rushes this season and posted a league-leading QB rating of 120.8.

Only 3 QBs in NFL history have 250 Pass TD over their first 9 seasons:



- Dan Marino

- Peyton Manning

- RUSSELL WILSON pic.twitter.com/8L16Y31uxk — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020

.@DangeRussWilson has tied Tom Brady for the most wins (including the postseason) by a QB in his first 9 seasons.@Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/yj8XboLyUl — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 2, 2020