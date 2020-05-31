The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 31
NC State women's basketball lands five-star guard Aziaha James
The Wolfpacker countdown for NC State football: 96
NC State football recruiting: Who's next?
The Wolfpacker- Offensive lineman Thornton Gentry commits to NC State
The Wolfpacker- Coach and father is proud of his son, Pack pledge Thornton Gentry
The Wolfpacker- Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football's Class of 2021
The Wolfpacker- Countdown for NC State football: 97
Rivals- Recruiting Snapshot: NC State
WOW, Saturday’s are becoming great days to celebrate. Love seeing Red pop up! Awesome news for everyone at NC State, except for the poor person in charge of replacing the red lights in the Bell Tower. Those babies gonna keep burning out! 🐺🔥— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) May 30, 2020
Extremely Thankful to receive an offer from Coach Kevin Keatts and North Carolina State University ❗️#GoPack🐺 pic.twitter.com/zsJWSZaaXI— Jayden Epps (@Jaydenepps_) May 30, 2020
I feel anger, sadness, & frustration that racism is still so rampant in our country. I can’t believe there are people that have fear and hate in their hearts because of someone’s skin color. We must help create change. Hoping that is goes away isn’t working.— Kurt Roper (@CoachKurtRoper) May 30, 2020
While I believe we live in a great country, it’s obvious that we still have a long ways to go #georgefloyd Unfortunately, there will always be ignorant and heartless people in the world. It’s up to the rest of us to keep caring and keep changing hearts, one relationship at a time— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) May 28, 2020
As a Leader of young men, it is sickening to see the injustice that continues to happen in the US. Until we as people unite & stand firm against this divisive mindset, we will never grow as a human race. The 1st step is to admit that it does happen & then work to BE the change. pic.twitter.com/5EbWBVVH2q— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) May 30, 2020
#CoachesStandforJustice pic.twitter.com/zc1jOyFcBr— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) May 31, 2020
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Congratulations Aziaha on your commitment to continue your education and basketball career at NC State— Boo Williams GBB (@BWSLGirlsAAU) May 30, 2020
🗣𝐁𝐰𝐬𝐥𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥l❗️
🗣BooCrewwww ❗️#𝐛𝐰𝐬𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 #bwslgirls #wolfpack🐺 🐺 pic.twitter.com/pauN5Knkdi
"He was Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan was an idea in North Carolina." @BillWalton and @JayBilas share their memories of watching, and playing against, @PackMensBball legend David "Skywalker" Thompson 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uYkgVXyvrg— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 30, 2020
