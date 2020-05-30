NC State football recruiting: Who's next?
After NC State football received the commitment of two-star offensive tackle Thornton Gentry from Chapin (S.C.) High on Thursday afternoon, the natural question among the Wolfpack faithful would be: Who's next?
NC State has six commitments thus far in Gentry, three-star receiver Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior as well, three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C., three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High and three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.
Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news