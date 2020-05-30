 NC State Wolfpack football recruiting next's potential commitment
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 10:28:10 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting: Who's next?

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
After NC State football received the commitment of two-star offensive tackle Thornton Gentry from Chapin (S.C.) High on Thursday afternoon, the natural question among the Wolfpack faithful would be: Who's next?

NC State has six commitments thus far in Gentry, three-star receiver Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior as well, three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C., three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High and three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.

Four-star receiver Micah Crowell will decide June 2 and NC State Wolfpack football is a contender.
Four-star receiver Micah Crowell will decide June 2. (Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}