NC State football picked up its second football commit of the week with the verbal commitment of two-star offensive lineman Thornton Gentry of Chapin High in Chapin, S.C.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Gentry was the starting right tackle for Chapin High this past fall.

The two-star right tackle had a total of 23 offers according to Rivals. He picked the Wolfpack over notable tenders from Missouri, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Syracuse and East Carolina.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story to come.