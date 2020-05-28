 Offensive tackle Thornton Gentry commits to NC State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 13:23:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Offensive lineman Thornton Gentry commits to NC State

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State football picked up its second football commit of the week with the verbal commitment of two-star offensive lineman Thornton Gentry of Chapin High in Chapin, S.C.

Gentry is now the seventh commitment of the Wolfpack's 2021 class and is the second offensive lineman to pick NC State this week following the verbal commitment of three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis on Tuesday.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Gentry was the starting right tackle for Chapin High this past fall.

The two-star right tackle had a total of 23 offers according to Rivals. He picked the Wolfpack over notable tenders from Missouri, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Syracuse and East Carolina.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story to come.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}