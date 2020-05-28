Offensive lineman Thornton Gentry commits to NC State
NC State football picked up its second football commit of the week with the verbal commitment of two-star offensive lineman Thornton Gentry of Chapin High in Chapin, S.C.
Gentry is now the seventh commitment of the Wolfpack's 2021 class and is the second offensive lineman to pick NC State this week following the verbal commitment of three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis on Tuesday.
Committed‼️‼️‼️Go Pack baby🔴⚪️🐺🐺@StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachThunder_45 @PackFootball @247Sports pic.twitter.com/NTLWtZT9b5— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) May 28, 2020
Listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Gentry was the starting right tackle for Chapin High this past fall.
The two-star right tackle had a total of 23 offers according to Rivals. He picked the Wolfpack over notable tenders from Missouri, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Syracuse and East Carolina.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story to come.
