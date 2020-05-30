After landing a verbal commitment from five-star guard Jessica Timmons of North Mecklenburg High in Huntersville, N.C., the NC State women’s basketball team further solidified its future with another five-star backcourt performer: Aziaha James from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne.

ESPN ranks James the No. 21 prospect nationally in the 2021 class. Timmons is ranked No. 45. Prior to announcing for the Wolfpack, James has narrowed her list to also include Arizona, Florida, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.

“Athletic left-handed combo-guard manufactures shots, splits defenders and attacks in mid-range game; changes pace in uptempo game, finishes plays to the rim in transition; a stock-riser in the class of 2021,” ESPN wrote.

As a junior, James was named the Daily Press All-Tidewater Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The 5-foot-10 James averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game as a junior while dealing with the tragic loss of her brother, who was killed in an accidental shooting.

James is the second-highest ranked player signed by NC State head coach Wes Moore, using ESPN’s rankings. Jakia Brown-Turner, who made the All-Freshman Team this past season while helping NC State to an ACC title, was ranked No. 16.

