TheWolfpacker - Recruiting Snapshot: NC State

While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the NC State Wolfpack.

“I wrote a column this week about how I have been impressed that NC State has not reached for any of its commitments. There are a series of challenges that the Pack face that maybe some other schools do not, chiefly having five new assistants in a year where recruiting has been in a dead period for an extended period of time, not allowing top targets to meet the new coaches in person.

“Getting McLaughlin at quarterback after he decommitted from Auburn was significant. Gray, Caleb McDowell and Jakolbe Baldwin are legitimately athletic skill players, with Gray and McDowell particularly adding a lot of speed. Davis is a high-upside offensive tackle with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and cornerback Mario Love Jr. has been on the scene since he was a freshman at Hough High.

“The key for the Pack going forward is landing some of the top in-state targets in one of the most loaded years in North Carolina history — players like Crowell, linebackers Jabril McNeill and Poole, defensive linemen Price and Zyun Reeves and offensive linemen Yousef Mugharbil, Michael Gonzalez and Diego Pounds. The Pack is in contention with all of them.” - Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com