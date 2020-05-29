In a perfect world where the college football season goes off on time, Friday, May 29 marked 97 days till NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night, road game that should be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

Punter Trenton Gill kicks off against East Carolina in the 2019 season opener. (GoPack.com)

97- Redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill

Career: NC State punter Trenton Gill from Hillsborough, NC will be a redshirt junior in 2020 and is the top statistical returning punter in the ACC this season. The punter redshirted his freshman season in 2017 and never saw the field in 2018, but Gill became a pleasant surprise for the Wolfpack on special teams last year. The kicking specialist arrived to spring practice in 2019 as a walk-on entering his third season with the program. After winning the starting job at punter in preseason camp, Gill was awarded a scholarship. To the surprise of many, the former walk-on ended up being one of the top punters in the ACC last season and earned third-team All-ACC honors. Not only competitive compared to his conference competition, Gill also set the single-season record at NC State for punting average with a 47.6 mark.

Highest yards per attempt among punters returning in 2020:



1. Max Duffy, Kentucky - 48.1

2. Zach Harding, Army - 47.8

3. Trenton Gill, NC State - 47.5 pic.twitter.com/kDa6AExUF4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 10, 2020

Background: The punter will enter 2020 with high expectations as he begins year-one of his final two seasons of eligibility. Gill is an all-star off the field as well. When COVID-19 started impacting his local community, Gill took action. The Hillsborough native raised nearly $8,000 in a GoFundMe he started to support underprivileged families in need of food security in his hometown. The Wolfpack student-athlete was able to donate over 1,000 meals from the funds raised with gift cards from local restaurants in Alamance county. Fun Fact: Gill was the first baby born in Alamance county in 1999.